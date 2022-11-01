Re: Climate activist Greta Thunberg signs petition calling on Egypt to release political prisoners





At least we agree that you are nauseating. And a liar.

Lie #9, continued

First you claimed that Palestinians get 1/10th the amount of water that Israelis do. Amnesty says it’s 70:300 or about 4x. That means at least 1 of you are lying. Turns out that both of you are. Since you appear to believe both figures then obviously you’re lying. Amnesty claims the average consumption of Palestinians is 70 liters per day. The PA’s own figures say 88.3. MEMO in 2020 claimed 90.5 l/day for the wb and 83.1 for Gaza That shows that Amnesty is also lying. So is Wikipedia which claims 72, but then Wikipedia should never be trusted for political argumentation. Neither should Amnesty which has been taken over by anti-Israel propagandists.

The latest figures from the UN which are sourced from the PA.

The daily allocation per capita from consumed water for domestic purposes is 88.3 liter/capita/day in Palestine. The West Bank and Gaza Strip had the same rate in 2017

unstats un ORG/unsd/environment/FDES/EGES6/Session%202_15Water%20statistics_Palestine.pdf





