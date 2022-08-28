Re: CIA found no evidence for banning Palestinian NGOs as ‘terror’ groups – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: CIA found no evidence for banning Palestinian NGOs as ‘terror’ groups – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 28, 2022 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest If it weren’t for the UN, there would be no modern Israel. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article INTERVIEW: Astronaut Nicole Mann is Ready to Become the First Native Woman in Space next article Dozens of NY lawmakers want Mastercard, American Express to flag suspicious gun store purchases The author comredg you might also like Re: Syria: US-Iran clash over oil-rich areas Re: Syria: US-Iran clash over oil-rich areas Re: Afghanistan Central Bank assets cannot be seized by 9/11 victims, US judge says Re: US "concerned" over Israel raids on Palestinian NGOs, admitting lack of evidence for terror claims Re: IMF and World Bank must help countries on the brink Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email