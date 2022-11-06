Re: China, Saudi Arabia assure Pakistan of $13 billion in funding amid ongoing crises

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: China, Saudi Arabia assure Pakistan of $13 billion in funding amid ongoing crisesMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 6, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Won’t this just go to pay off Pakistan’s interest on Chinese loans it already owes own? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Biden Comment on Shutting Coal Plants Lost Pennsylvania for Democrats: Ex-White House Adviser next article Ron Johnson pushes racial divisions in his closing message to Wis. GOP voters The author comredg you might also like Re: Jordan: Massive march in support of Palestine resistance Re: Finally, the mask slipped from the face of Hassan Nasrallah Re: October was deadliest month in deadliest year for Palestinians Re: Finally, the mask slipped from the face of Hassan Nasrallah Re: Jordan: Massive march in support of Palestine resistance Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email