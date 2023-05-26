MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: China calls on Israel to ‘stop encroaching’ on Palestinian land – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 26, 2023 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Fox News- Catholic drag queens are tricking closet gay clergy to expose themselves. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: China calls on Israel to ‘stop encroaching’ on Palestinian land – Middle East Monitor next article Joe Biden’s advisers say he doesn’t want to drag allies into ‘headlong clash’ between US and China The author comredg you might also like Re: China calls on Israel to ‘stop encroaching’ on Palestinian land – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel allocates $941m from state budget to expand, upscale illegal settlements Re: China calls on Israel to ‘stop encroaching’ on Palestinian land – Middle East Monitor Re: US wants to ‘move forward’ on F-16 jet sales to Turkiye – Middle East Monitor Re: Assad returns to the Arab League over a bloody red carpet Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email