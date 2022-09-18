Re: Chile’s Palestinians praise Boric’s cancellation of Israeli ambassador’s credential ceremony, and look forward to more – Middle East Monitor





Take your false inverted accusations of anti-semitism somewhere where your dishonest arguments work! To oppose Apartheid is the ultimate test of a anti-racist progressive and many a fake progressive who claims to be anti-racist fails this test. The Apartheid state’s biggest supporters in the west are neocons, right wingers and the far right and there is a reason for that. Trump the racist conman supports the Apartheid state because he identifies with their supremacist policies whilst Biden the fake progressive supports the Apartheid state because he needs their support to win elections.





Source link