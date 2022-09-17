Re: Chile President refuses Israeli ambassador’s credentials over Israel’s killing of Palestinians – Middle East Monitor





No justification you say. Child soldiers are combatants and can be killed. What is the definition of a child soldier? Michael Starr answers:

”The Paris Principles defines child soldiers as anyone under 18 that is used by an armed force, state or non-state, in any military capacity. The term child soldier is not limited to direct combatants, but also other positions that contribute to the military objective, such as cooks, messengers, spies, and porters. The use of children for warfare is abhorrent for many reasons. “

The legal justification for killing child soldiers is grounded in the Laws of Armed Conflict. Child soldiers are combatants and combatants can be killed.

BTW why would anyone have empathy for Palestinians who weaponise their children in the hope they kill Israelis or die in the effort earning their parents life long Pay for Slay?

The bottom line is that you support the use of child soldiers and condemn them to an early death.





