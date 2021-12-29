Re: ‘Chile President-elect Boric has always defended the human rights in our ancestors homeland’ says Palestinian Community in Chile president – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: ‘Chile President-elect Boric has always defended the human rights in our ancestors homeland’ says Palestinian Community in Chile president – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 29, 2021 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Your white-coated friends will now introduce you to the objective fact that neither the Bible nor the Quran are history. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Babyscripts and Health New England Announce Partnership to Bring… next article Texas Medical Association task force doctor calls White House testing plan ‘overdue’ The author comredg you might also like Re: Insulting Prophet Muhammad violates religious freedom, Russia’s President Putin says – Middle East Monitor Re: Palestinian rights groups warn against passing the “Facebook” law in Israel Knesset – Middle East Monitor Re: New Kuwaiti government sworn in Re: US did not vote against UN resolution affirming Palestinian right of return Re: Australian man banned from leaving Israel for 8,000 years until he pays off ‘future debt’ of $2.4m in child support – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email