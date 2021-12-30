Re: ‘Chile President-elect Boric has always defended the human rights in our ancestors homeland’ says Palestinian Community in Chile president – Middle East Monitor





Your record is bogus! 2000 years ago, there was no Christianity or Islam in the Holy Land, nor in the entire Middle East. The first followers of Jesus were a hand full of Jews who thought the Messiah had come. The New Testament was put together by Europeans, mainly the Romans and Greeks, with many rewrites and omissions. Islam came another 500 years later. Jews and Christians used to live in Mecca and Medina. This is 2022 and Christian Arabs cannot even gain citizenship in Saudi Arabia, the land of their ancestors.





Source link