Re: Céline Lebrun-Shaath: ‘Ramy’s arrest is an attack on solidarity with Palestine’





The M.E. Arab people have been denied basic civil rights for hundreds of years ongoing. However, the only thing that Israel denies them is the “right” to claim territory which is disputed, to “time-travel”, or to claim citizenship in a nation that they never set foot in and who’s grandparents left under disputed circumstances.

Before you say that Jews get such a right, that is the way national sovereignty works in every other example, without a single exception. The M.E. Arabs have 22 other countries which need repair, encompassing 99.7% of the Mid East. Their radical fringe is incensed to the point of terrorism, because there is one functional nation which they have not been able to screw up.





Source link