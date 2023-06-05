MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: CCTV captures moment Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villageMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 5, 2023 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Resistance to Arab occupation Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Ferretly Raises $1.5M in Seed Funding to Expand Global Reach and… next article FourthSquare Welcomes Neetha Pai as Vice President of Sales The author comredg you might also like Re: Egypt, Israel to hold emergency meeting after 3 Israeli soldiers killed along border Re: It took just one Egyptian border guard to boost the nation amid normalisation with Israel Re: CCTV captures moment Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village Re: Israel: Border guards were killed in a ‘pre-planned’ attack – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel is sending strong, unclear messages on all fronts Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email