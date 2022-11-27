Re: CCTV captures bus blast in Jerusalem

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: CCTV captures bus blast in JerusalemMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 27, 2022 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Zionist nonsense. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House slams Trump for meeting with Kanye West, racist Nick Fuentes next article 'Raw milk freedom': Ron Paul bill to get new push as GOP takes on 'big milk' in new Congress The author comredg you might also like Re: Palestine MP calls for punishing Israel for crimes against women Re: Israel designate-Premier appoints far-right Ben-Gvir as new Security Minister Re: Palestine Resistance declares ‘state of alert’ against potential Israel attack after Jerusalem explosions – Middle East Monitor Re: Young Lebanese generates electricity from wind energy Re: Tunisia activists: 'US Embassy shows solidarity with abused women, but what about women in Palestine?' Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email