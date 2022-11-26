MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: CCTV captures bus blast in JerusalemMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 26, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest So you agree that whoever did it is evil? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: CCTV captures bus blast in Jerusalem next article US man arrested after allegedly holding straight edge razor to woman’s throat on JetBlue flight The author comredg you might also like Re: The crime of not responding to the Israel raids in Syria Re: Israel designate-Premier appoints far-right Ben-Gvir as new Security Minister Re: Israel designate-Premier appoints far-right Ben-Gvir as new Security Minister Re: CCTV captures bus blast in Jerusalem Re: CCTV captures bus blast in Jerusalem Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email