Re: CCTV captures bus blast in Jerusalem

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: CCTV captures bus blast in JerusalemMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 24, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest ….and the same would apply to Jewish terrorists? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Jimmy Fallon Can't Get Enough Of This Joe Biden Optical Illusion next article Biden White House slammed for Thanksgiving ‘talking points’ to use on your uncle: ‘Insufferable’ The author comredg you might also like Re: UN: Israel control over Area C costs Palestinians $2.5bn annually Re: EU delegation – ‘appalled’ by Israel’s demolition of primary school in Occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor Re: Hamas slams EU talks with Israel on exchanging Palestinian data Re: EU delegation – ‘appalled’ by Israel’s demolition of primary school in Occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor Re: Xi vs. Trudeau: How China is rewriting history with the colonial West Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email