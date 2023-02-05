Re: Cancer patients in Gaza denied treatment by Israel





In 2004 a Palestinian woman bypassed the metal detector at a Gaza checkpoint by claiming she had surgical plates in her legs; she then blew herself up at the crossing, killing four Israelis.

Palestinians have been nabbed trying to smuggle bombs and suicide belts hidden in the most creative of places. At one West Bank checkpoint, a Palestinian truck was caught carrying six tons of potassium nitrate – disguised in sugar bags marked as “humanitarian aid provided by the European Union.” The chemicals were headed for terrorists in Gaza to be used in producing the rocket fuel that forms the core of Qassam missiles.





