Major regime change scheme was planned in Iran, with protests, invasion of massive separatist forces, sabotages for crashing air crafts and derailing trains in Iran, etc. It has failed. All they could do was burning some dumpsters and showing a picture in TV for few seconds. It has failed. It’s over. Now it’s payback time.

Hit and run era is over. It’s payback time. Everyone who had a hand in this, will pay. Iran is not the Iran is 20 years ago. Everyone will pay.





