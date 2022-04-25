Re: Can Israel exist without America? The facts suggest a changing reality





“oooh anti simi[a]n. I like monkeys.”

You like to change the subject, don’t you, whenever somebody nails your tuchas to the wall — but I did NOT call you anti-‘simian.’

What you are is an antisemite — and THAT’S what I did call you.

“and being Anti Christ is the sin.”

And I already pointed out — at the time you made that claim — that “nobody hates Christ MORE than somebody who hates the very BLOOD-KINDRED of Christ.”

I also noted that the Jewish People have no problem with the Christ himself — that they DO, however, have a problem with soi-disant ‘Christians’ who exploit the blessed NAME of Christ as cover for their own anti-christlike behavior.

I stand by BOTH remarks.





Source link