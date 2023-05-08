Re: Cambridge Union criticised over Israel-Palestine debate name change





Not sure about native Muslim and Christian Palestinian roots in Palestine?

How ’bout the British Mandate authorities?: ‘For the sake of convenience it is usual to speak of the Moslem population as “Arabs”, though the actual Arab element in the blood of the people is probably confined to what is really a landed aristocracy, the vast majority of the population, both Moslem and Christian being of mixed blood and largely consisting of indigenous races which have occupied the country [Wait for it!] from time immemorial.’ — Sir Philip Palin, Report on Nebi Musa Disturbances, April 1920





