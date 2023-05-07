Re: Cambridge Union criticised over Israel-Palestine debate name change





I support a democratic solution; one democratic state with equal rights for all its citizens regardless of religion [and] ethnicity between the Jordan River and the sea.

98% of the people of the Midget East are opposed to the presence of these foreign Europeans in Palestine but they are there by the use of force. What the white people of the West are saying is that they don’t want these Jews in their countries therefore they want them on Arab land instead. But how exactly do the Arabs even know the European Jews?





