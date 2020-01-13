Re: Calm prevails in Tripoli as cease-fire takes effect





Meanwhile the BBC reported this at 10 am on Sunday morning:

Libya conflict: GNA and Gen Haftar’s LNA ceasefire ‘broken’

The two sides in Libya’s civil war have accused the other of breaking an internationally brokered ceasefire within hours of it taking effect.After pressure from their backers, Russia and Turkey, the ceasefire officially started on Sunday. But both the UN-backed government and forces loyal to Russian ally Gen Khalifar Haftar say there has been fighting around the capital, Tripoli.





