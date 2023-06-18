Re: Calls for protection of Solomon's Pools from Israel settler desecration

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Calls for protection of Solomon's Pools from Israel settler desecrationMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 18, 2023 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Credit the Egyptians for that idea – monotheism, debatable by many others. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Christie calls GOP presidential debate pledge a ‘useless idea’ next article As Switzerland’s glaciers melt, Alpine nation backs climate bill with net zero target for 2050 The author comredg you might also like Re: Raisi: Only 'enemies of Muslims' led by Israel oppose Iran-Saudi rapprochement Re: Raisi: Only 'enemies of Muslims' led by Israel oppose Iran-Saudi rapprochement Re: Egypt's Sisi to visit Turkiye at Erdogan's invitation Re: Airstrike kills 17 Sudanese civilians in Khartoum Re: Egypt's Sisi to visit Turkiye at Erdogan's invitation Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email