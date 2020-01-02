Re: Buying time for Israel  – Middle East Monitor





These in general terms, these MEM pages debate a nascent-native-Palestinian militancy, fed by unlawful occupation and an abject subjugation of human dignity.

I have your attention now, Tzatz? Good. For it is now some two weeks since my reminder … for how Trump plays to his domestic evangelical troop; that daily dallies with Satan. Yet you would protest as one blinded: that menorah is as yet one more symbol-misappropriated, then sanctified … as whip.

For a betrayal stalks this Holy Land

One become as strand

through a congregation of the dead

“You’re brutal killers; not nice people at all.”

“The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.” Proverbs 21: 16





Source link