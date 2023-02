No! To equate all actions of the state of Israel with Jews is anti-jewish and anti-semitic. Zionist ideology practiced by Israel is racist and supremacist in nature and all Jews are not responsible for it, no more than all Muslims are responsible for Iran’s theocracy. It is those who equate Israel with all Jews who are anti-Jewish!! Why should Jews be responsible for the murderous nature of Israel? Why should Muslims be responsible for the murderous nature of the Iranian regime? Get it??





