MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Brexit: Hard RealitiesMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 28, 2023 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest And not the only place south of the Equator. 32% of the land mass is below the Equator. Duh! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Biden and McCarthy agree to talk on debt crisis, House Speaker says negotiators ‘closer to an agreement’ next article Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Impeached by GOP-Led State’s House The author comredg you might also like Re: Hamas: 'Barbaric settler attacks will not scare Palestinians' Re: Kuwait, Philippines crisis after workers' visa suspensions Re: Reporters Without Borders calls for Egypt to release Tawfik Ghanem Re: Brexit: Hard Realities Re: Dear Western media, praising racists brings neither democracy nor stability Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email