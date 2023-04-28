Re: Brazil´s president: The UN was so strong enough to create Israel, but now can't create a Palestinian state

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Brazil´s president: The UN was so strong enough to create Israel, but now can't create a Palestinian stateMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on April 28, 2023 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest …eh? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israel orders Palestinian carpenter to shut his business in Hebron next article Bill to end concert ticket hidden fees introduced in US Senate The author comredg you might also like Re: France: Pro-Israel students disturb lecture by Palestine activist Re: Arab League welcomes Oslo Municipality's ban on import of Israeli settlement products Re: Israel orders Palestinian carpenter to shut his business in Hebron Re: Israel exclusion from South Africa rugby tournament is not discrimination, says World Rugby Re: Israel exclusion from South Africa rugby tournament is not discrimination, says World Rugby Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email