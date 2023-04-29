Re: Brazil´s president: The UN was so strong enough to create Israel, but now can't create a Palestinian state





Da Silva needs a basic history lesson. The original UN Partition Plan called for the establishment of two states–one for the Israelis and one for the Palestinians. It was the Palestinians first and best statehood offer–but not their last.

Regrettably, the Palestinians (then called “Trans-Jordanians”) rejected that statehood offer and opted, instead, to wage a completely illegal war in which they and their Arab League partners promised to “throw all the Jews into the sea.” They lost. Their bad. When you lose wars you insist on waging instead of negotiating peaceful terms of co-existence, you lose ground…literally.

That was only one of five two state offers that the Palestiniasn have rejected out of hand since 1948.

Apparently, what da Silva and his “Anti-Zionist” comrades share most in common is their inability to understand the basic concept of Cause and Effect (and the personal responsibility that goes along with it.)

Da Silva was thrown out of power in Brazil before for rampant corruption within a previous administration. Something tells me that scenario will repeat itself as well.





Source link