Re: Brazil´s Congress hosts second deputy speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council Hassan Khreisheh





when the European Jews went around Palestine massacring the people,

90% of the indigenous population fled

Dec. 9, 2021

haaretz.Com

Classified Docs Reveal Massacres of Palestinians in ’48 –

and What Israeli Leaders Knew

They annihilated with a machine gun 35 Arabs who had surrendered

to that company with a white flag in their hands. B. They took as

captives peaceful residents, among them women and children, ordered

them to dig a pit, pushed them into it with long French bayonets and

shot the unfortunates until they were all murdered.

https://bit.lY/Classified-Docs-Reveal-Massacres-of-Palestinians-in-1948





