Re: Brazil´s Congress hosts second deputy speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council Hassan Khreisheh

when the European Jews went around Palestine massacring the people,
90% of the indigenous population fled
Dec. 9, 2021
haaretz.Com
Classified Docs Reveal Massacres of Palestinians in ’48 –
and What Israeli Leaders Knew
They annihilated with a machine gun 35 Arabs who had surrendered
to that company with a white flag in their hands. B. They took as
captives peaceful residents, among them women and children, ordered
them to dig a pit, pushed them into it with long French bayonets and
shot the unfortunates until they were all murdered.
https://bit.lY/Classified-Docs-Reveal-Massacres-of-Palestinians-in-1948