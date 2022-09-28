close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Brazil’s ‘Arab Latinos’ project seeks to strengthen Arab-Latin America ties – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 24 views
no thumb


YOUR mind is ugly … cuz that’s ALL I can read … lol

I’m laughing at y’all flopping on the pier like a fish gasping for air



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response