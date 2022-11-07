Re: Brazilian president-elect Lula’s presence is ‘important’ for COP27 – Middle East Monitor

by

Brazil Imports from Israel Value Year

Fertilizers $453.71M 2021

Miscellaneous chemical products $175.60M 2021

Plastics $107.75M 2021

Organic chemicals $70.53M 2021

Optical, photo, technical, medical apparatus $62.13M 2021

Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers $59.26M 2021

Electrical, electronic equipment $49.12M 2021

Wadding, felt, nonwovens, yarns, twine, cordage $45.22M 2021

Inorganic chemicals, precious metal compound, isotope $32.70M 2021

Lead $29.68M 2021

Manmade filaments $29.34M 2021

Base metals not specified elsewhere, cermets. $18.11M 2021

Tools, implements, cutlery of base metal $16.93M 2021

Pharmaceutical products $10.95M 2021

Aircraft, spacecraft $9.69M 2021

Paper and paperboard, articles of pulp, paper and board $9.68M 2021

Edible fruits, nuts, peel of citrus fruit, melons $5.73M 2021

Tanning, dyeing extracts, tannins, derivatives, pigments $3.34M 2021

Arms and ammunition, parts and accessories $3.29M 2021

Salt, sulphur, earth, stone, plaster, lime and cement $2.80M 2021

Rubbers $2.29M 2021

Oil seed, oleagic fruits, grain, seed, fruits $2.14M 2021

Vehicles other than railway, tramway $2.10M 2021

Furniture, lighting signs, prefabricated buildings $1.70M 2021

Glass and glassware $1.62M 2021

Sugars and sugar confectionery $1.51M 2021

Mineral fuels, oils, distillation products $1.40M 2021

Copper $1.24M 2021

Articles of iron or steel $1.04M 2021

Essential oils, perfumes, cosmetics, toileteries $1.02M 2021

Aluminum $966.37K 2021

Toys, games, sports requisites $779.14K 2021

Zinc $637.82K 2021

Miscellaneous articles of base metal $618.35K 2021

Albuminoids, modified starches, glues, enzymes $613.69K 2021

Knitted or crocheted fabric $539.20K 2021

Soaps, lubricants, waxes, candles, modelling pastes $524.90K 2021

Impregnated, coated or laminated textile fabric $495.81K 2021

Stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials $456.87K 2021

Ceramic products $314.22K 2021

Beverages, spirits and vinegar $313.39K 2021

Lac, gums, resins $215.98K 2021

Vegetable, fruit, nut food preparations $202.90K 2021

Cereal, flour, starch, milk preparations and products $165.23K 2021

Articles of leather, animal gut, harness, travel good $156.40K 2021

Headgear and $117.31K 2021

Cotton $96.04K 2021

Miscellanneous manufactured articles $85.58K 2021

Printed books, newspapers, pictures $72.91K 2021

Pearls, precious stones, metals, coins $38.54K 2021

Miscellaneous edible preparations $29.29K 2021

Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers $20.54K 2021

Live trees, plants, bulbs, roots, cut flowers $20.37K 2021

Cocoa and cocoa preparations $19.58K 2021

Musical instruments, parts and accessories $17.33K 2021

Articles of apparel, knit or crocheted $6.65K 2021

Animal, vegetable fats and oils, cleavage products $4.88K 2021

Other made textile articles, sets, worn clothing $3.5K 2021

Clocks and watches $890 2021

Coffee, tea, mate and spices $531 2021

Iron and steel $137 2021





