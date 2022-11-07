Re: Brazilian president-elect Lula’s presence is ‘important’ for COP27 – Middle East Monitor

Brazil Imports from Israel Value Year
Fertilizers $453.71M 2021
Miscellaneous chemical products $175.60M 2021
Plastics $107.75M 2021
Organic chemicals $70.53M 2021
Optical, photo, technical, medical apparatus $62.13M 2021
Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers $59.26M 2021
Electrical, electronic equipment $49.12M 2021
Wadding, felt, nonwovens, yarns, twine, cordage $45.22M 2021
Inorganic chemicals, precious metal compound, isotope $32.70M 2021
Lead $29.68M 2021
Manmade filaments $29.34M 2021
Base metals not specified elsewhere, cermets. $18.11M 2021
Tools, implements, cutlery of base metal $16.93M 2021
Pharmaceutical products $10.95M 2021
Aircraft, spacecraft $9.69M 2021
Paper and paperboard, articles of pulp, paper and board $9.68M 2021
Edible fruits, nuts, peel of citrus fruit, melons $5.73M 2021
Tanning, dyeing extracts, tannins, derivatives, pigments $3.34M 2021
Arms and ammunition, parts and accessories $3.29M 2021
Salt, sulphur, earth, stone, plaster, lime and cement $2.80M 2021
Rubbers $2.29M 2021
Oil seed, oleagic fruits, grain, seed, fruits $2.14M 2021
Vehicles other than railway, tramway $2.10M 2021
Furniture, lighting signs, prefabricated buildings $1.70M 2021
Glass and glassware $1.62M 2021
Sugars and sugar confectionery $1.51M 2021
Mineral fuels, oils, distillation products $1.40M 2021
Copper $1.24M 2021
Articles of iron or steel $1.04M 2021
Essential oils, perfumes, cosmetics, toileteries $1.02M 2021
Aluminum $966.37K 2021
Toys, games, sports requisites $779.14K 2021
Zinc $637.82K 2021
Miscellaneous articles of base metal $618.35K 2021
Albuminoids, modified starches, glues, enzymes $613.69K 2021
Knitted or crocheted fabric $539.20K 2021
Soaps, lubricants, waxes, candles, modelling pastes $524.90K 2021
Impregnated, coated or laminated textile fabric $495.81K 2021
Stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials $456.87K 2021
Ceramic products $314.22K 2021
Beverages, spirits and vinegar $313.39K 2021
Lac, gums, resins $215.98K 2021
Vegetable, fruit, nut food preparations $202.90K 2021
Cereal, flour, starch, milk preparations and products $165.23K 2021
Articles of leather, animal gut, harness, travel good $156.40K 2021
Headgear and $117.31K 2021
Cotton $96.04K 2021
Miscellanneous manufactured articles $85.58K 2021
Printed books, newspapers, pictures $72.91K 2021
Pearls, precious stones, metals, coins $38.54K 2021
Miscellaneous edible preparations $29.29K 2021
Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers $20.54K 2021
Live trees, plants, bulbs, roots, cut flowers $20.37K 2021
Cocoa and cocoa preparations $19.58K 2021
Musical instruments, parts and accessories $17.33K 2021
Articles of apparel, knit or crocheted $6.65K 2021
Animal, vegetable fats and oils, cleavage products $4.88K 2021
Other made textile articles, sets, worn clothing $3.5K 2021
Clocks and watches $890 2021
Coffee, tea, mate and spices $531 2021
Iron and steel $137 2021