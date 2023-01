Re: Brazil: new President Lula Da Silva has dismissed the ambassador to Israel





The following year, Brazil rejected Dani Dayan’s nomination as Israeli Ambassador to Brasilia because of his senior position in the Yesha Council, the representative body of Israel’s illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Why hasn’t in similar vein the British government rejected the credentials of Tzipi Holotevy Israel’s ambassador to the Court of StJames’s? Ms Holotevy is a Nakba denier and an avowed racist.





Source link