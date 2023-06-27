Re: Brazil expresses concern over settlement expansion, escalating violence against Palestinians 





Do that people of Brazil understand that the European Jews in

Palestine claiming to be the Hebrews returning home are just

ordinary Europeans like the Germans but who told a disgusting lie

that they were the Hebrews in order to grab a piece of Arab land?

These European Jews cannot continue telling the same lie because

DNA has confirmed that these European Jews are actually 100%

European. Why should they even remain there? Because they have the

power of America supporting them to remain there, that is the only

reason. You need to look at the link below that has pictures of

Palestinians and the European Jews and you will have a good

understanding what we are dealing with.

https://bit.lY/European-Jews-vs-Palestinian-Christians





