Re: Brazil: elections, Lula and the Palestinian cause

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Brazil: elections, Lula and the Palestinian causeMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 14, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Good bye Bolsonaro, gone is your Jewish benefector netanyahu ! Hip Hip Hooray. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article ‘Real worms are not scary’: Chinese boy defangs bugs and hosts field trips for insect lovers, earns 10 million fans next article Georgia U.S. Senate rivals Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock set for showdown The author comredg you might also like Re: The hijab is not the real issue in sanction-hit Iran Re: Hundreds of Israelis storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex – Middle East Monitor Re: Hundreds of Israelis storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex – Middle East Monitor Re: Hundreds of Israelis storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex – Middle East Monitor Re: Hundreds of Israelis storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email