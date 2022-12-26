Re: Book review: Zionism During the Holocaust: The Weaponisation of Memory in the Service of the State and Nation





I do not agree was anything that Tony Greenstein had to say in this article. Let me explain.

1. Of course Zionist leaders collaborated with those who hated Jews and that makes perfect sense. Herzl met with Plehve of Russia because who else better than Plehve who hated the Jews very much to give his blessing and to speed up the removal of the Jews out of Russia? Plehve told Herzl in 1903 that if the Jews remained in Russia:

It would not have any other result than to create groups of individuals, perfect strangers to and even hostile to the patriotic sentiments which constitute the strength of each State.

Was that collaboration? Of course it was, what Herzl was planning to do was exactly what Plehve wanted.

2. Remember that most Americans did not want any Jews coming to their country. In 1939, they did a survey in America and they were asked their opinion about bringing 10,000 German Jewish children to America and the result of the survey was:

61% = said no

30% = said yes

9% = had no opinion.

3. They found a diary written by President Truman in 1947 and he was very angry with the Jews because some American Jews had come to him and they were asking him to allow 10,000 European Jews to emigrate to America. But get this: in 1946, Truman was forcing the Arabs of Palestine to allow 100,000 European Jews, a completely foreign people, to enter the Arab country.

Therefore, the point I am making is that the collaboration was not intended by the Zionist leaders to do harm to their own people; the collaboration was because what Herzl was proposing to do was what the Nazis also wanted:

to get rid of the Jews . The collaboration between the Zionists and the Nazis was because the removal of the Jews to Palestine was of mutual benefit for both of them.

https://bit.lY/3WnU8S8





Source link