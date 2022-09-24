close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Blog: Chile's Boric wasted an opportunity for Palestine at the UN General Assembly

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 27 views
no thumb


Rapists and murderers say what?

https://bit.LY/Benny-Morris-Jews-raped-massacred-expelled-Palestinians



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response