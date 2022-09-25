MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Blog: Chile's Boric wasted an opportunity for Palestine at the UN General AssemblyMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 25, 2022 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest As Morrocco hadn’t expelled Jews you are a liar and NaziScum! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Jan. 6 committee member says former Republican Congressman's findings about White House call 'didn't pan out' next article Hillary Clinton says Trump rally recalls rise of the Nazis The author comredg you might also like Re: Israeli minister says PM Lapid uses UN speech for electoral gains Re: Zelenskyy shocked by Israel’s failure to support Ukraine with weapons – Middle East Monitor Re: Saudi women's football team draws in first international at home Re: Poll: 74% of Palestinians do not want Abbas as president Re: Blog: Chile's Boric wasted an opportunity for Palestine at the UN General Assembly Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email