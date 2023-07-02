Re: Blinken speaks to Saudi counterpart following attack near US consulate in Jeddah





Thomas Jefferson (1790-1793) was the first Secretary of

State and during the next 180 years, there were 55

Secretary of State and none of them Jewish until 1973

when Henry Kissinger became the first Jewish Secretary

of State. There would be no Jewish Secretary of State

without the Jews invading and occupying Palestine, that

is for sure. That is why when I look at their European

faces, I get so angry because these people are

completely foreign to us but who are invading and

occupying our land as parasites. The Jews as a group

have risen to such unprecedented levels of power that

they get very scared that they might lose Palestine and

they know that they will come plunging down to where

they were before occupying Palestine. And the Muslims

of the world must get united and get these foreign

parasites out of Palestine. Having to look at their

European faces is such a difficult thing for us to do

because they are a constant reminder of the lies they

have been telling claiming to be the Hebrews coming

home.





Source link