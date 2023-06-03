Re: Blinken excludes Israel from Middle East trip





The first Secretary of State was Thomas Jefferson (1790-1793) and the first Jew Secretary of State was Henry Kissinger (1973-1977). There were 55 secretaries of State before him and none of them Jews. Between 1790 and 1973 = 183 Years, no Jews became Secretary of State. But between 1973 and 2021 = 48 years, there were four Jews who became Secretary of State: Henry Kissinger, Madeleine Albright, John Kerry, Antony Blinken. During the last 48 years, there were 12 secretaries of State and four of them (33%) were Jews and American Jews are only 2% of the US population. Let that sink in. If the Palestinians were to regain their independence and remove the foreign Jews out of Palestine, then not one American Jew will ever become Secretary of State again – it is all connected to the power the Jews have acquired because of invading and occupying Palestine.

https://www.state.goV/former-secretaries-of-state/





