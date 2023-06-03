Re: Blinken excludes Israel from Middle East trip





The Biden/Obama II Defense Departent operates in much the same delusional manner as the Biden State Department.

As if his botching the US withdrawal from Afghanistan wasn’t bad enough, Defense Sec. Austen also took the time and opportunity just this past week to schlep over to China. He was photographed shaking hands with Chinese military leaders, both before and after they refused his and Biden’s entreaties to meet and actually talk about anything substantive.

This occurred after Austen made some pretty damaging remarks about Israel himself–because we are supposed to assume that the topic of “Judicial Reforms” in Israel is really up Defense Sec. Austen’s alley of expertise.

What an embarrassment Austen is!

Now, there’s a real “Globalist” picture of doom for you!





