Re: Bin Salman has ‘weaponised’ Hajj to the detriment of all Muslims – Middle East Monitor





US is all about money and not morality. Watch:

MEET THE PRESS

Trump on Saudi Arabia: ‘Take their money’

https://www.nbcnews.Com/meet-the-press/video/trump-on-saudi-arabia-take-their-money-62520901655





Source link