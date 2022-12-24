MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Billion-dollar US PR firm helps cleans Saudi image while campaigning against 'autocrats'MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 24, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Where does Greece rank on human rights issues? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Why are Hong Kong’s young still bearing the brunt of prejudice and discrimination? next article U.S. Congress approves mammoth package despite criticism of high military spending, inflation concern The author comredg you might also like Re: Remembering Crusader cannibalism in Syria Re: Turkish president slams Greece for its hostile approach to migrants Re: Israel approves 36,000 new housing units in city of Holon Re: Saudi Arabia: mineral wealth exceeds $1.3 trillion Re: Israeli army mistakenly calls up tens of thousands of reservists Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email