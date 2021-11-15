Re: Bill Gates should know better: Israel ravages the environment in Palestine





The drip irrigation method developed in Israel has fed many millions, if counted by meal. many billions. Israel either develops, perfects or makes affordable a stunning number of medications. Switzerland also does many but they have never been in the affordable business. Big difference. Israel generally accomplishes this by finding similar substitutes to other patented meds, which are enough different to procure another new patent. This can be done with consistency when the new version is shown to function in a superior way.

Its not possible to objectively compare apples and oranges but I point out that Israel’s output of momentous innovations is in the same league with China’s.





