MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Biden's capitulation to Bin Salman is a disaster for Palestine MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 9, 2022 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Where lies the fruit of truththe tree of life would cry Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Chinese property developer Sunac unveils US$9.1 billion restructuring plan with debt-to-equity swap, dollar bonds next article India will not be an ally of US, but another great power: White House official The author comredg you might also like Re: US warns of China influence in Middle East Re: Hamas condemns Israel ban on Gaza Christians from reaching holy places for Christmas Re: How far can the ICC go in seeking out Israel for its crimes in Palestine? Re: AOHR files complaint at ICC about attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque Re: Legislative Assembly of Sao Paulo welcomes the Latin-Palestinian Forum Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email