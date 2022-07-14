Re: Biden: ‘You need not be a Jew to be Zionist’ – Middle East Monitor





The youngest segment of Americans have been hypnotized with optics. They know next to nothing about the history of this conflict and what little they do know, is defective. Beyond the 25 year old’s (and virtually all age Chinese-Americans*) America still supports Israel and here is why. Jews are doctors and teachers and accountants,engineers and other professionals. The rate of violent crime by Jewish people is like 1/100th the average for the entire US population. With very rare exceptions, Jews don’t rape. In fact, what is observable is that the Jewish women are more likely to abuse the Jewish men. If let alone to live in peace, the worst thing a Jewish American would do to anyone is call their lawyer.

So, the population has this optic fixed in their mind. They simply do not buy the claim that if you take the same people and put them in charge of a small nation they then become brutal abusers of humanity. Its as simple as that. The public isn’t buying.

* Chinese have their own problems with discrimination and more importantly for similar reasons and with similar dynamics. They are family and education-oriented high achievement people. They are not buying the Jew-hatred for a second reason. The same would apply to them.





Source link