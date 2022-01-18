Re: Biden will not allow Iran to have nuke, US says as talks hit critical phase





Thankfully that decision is not up to biden or his regime,or any other western imperialist hypocrite regime for that matter.

Ultimately that is a decision that rests solely in the hands of the government of the iri,and no one else……no matter how much they might like to try and delude themselves that they somehow get to make that choice for the iranian nation and its citizens.

It biden truly wants to prevent the iris acquisition of its own nuclear deterrent,then he should concentrate on doing what is necessary in order to save the jcpoa,because that truly is about the only real option that he has at this point.





