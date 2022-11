Why would a US ‘Democrat’ even consider a ‘fireside chat’ to discuss a ‘furtherance of democracy in Palestine’ – with the key ‘mover and shaker’ of the Egyptian Military’s 2013 coup … that so promptly led to the death in custody of essentially the first-ever democratically elected president of that country ?

Or? Are the US Democrats now disputing the very concept that ‘democratic process’ – is optimal for a peaceable society ?





