MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Biden proved that Israel is a US proxy in the Middle East by comredg on July 18, 2022

"No Normalization With Israel Until Two-state Solution With Palestinians, Saudi FM Says."

So much for the "Abraham Accords"

Source link