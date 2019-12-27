Re: Bethlehem celebrates Christmas





I do love reading these Pallywood stories which try to promote the view that only Muslims are willing to protect Christians. The world over Muslims openly attack Christians during their holy periods. Be it blowing up churches on Easter Sunday in Egypt, Sri Lanka and the Philippines. Attacking a Christian village in Nigeria ,on Christmas Eve killing 7 , burning down the church and kidnapping a young girl. Or even have a Somali congress woman tweet that Sadlly she knows of some Muslims who celebrate …Christmas. You know the birth of Jesus who is venerated in the …Koran. The simple fact remains for a lot of Muslims, Christians are to be oppressed.





