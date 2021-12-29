MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Bennett: There is no place for a Palestinian consulate in JerusalemMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 29, 2021 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest It’s true! Though I still think the men and women in white coats would be more appropriate. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Findora Launches $10M Liquidity Program for Venice DEX next article Oprah comments on Dr. Oz running for U.S. Senate — but doesn’t endorse him The author comredg you might also like Re: Majority of UN members back war crimes probe against Israel Re: Bennett: There is no place for a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem Re: Refugees in Egypt: Sisi’s political trump card – Middle East Monitor Re: Why is Israel Amending Its Open-Fire Policy: Three Possible Answers Re: Why is Israel Amending Its Open-Fire Policy: Three Possible Answers Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email