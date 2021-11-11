Re: Bennett ‘strongly rejects’ creation of Palestinian state – Middle East Monitor





I see that you are doubling down on not understanding what “inadmissability” means. It just means that neither side can consider it as evidence or argumentation. That would include you.

There is ample legal argument that Israel is the successor to the Mandate and that it would be entitled to claim all of the the west bank and Jerusalem. There is no legal argument in favor of Jordan as the argument from conquest is not admissible in argumentation. There is legal argumentation against Palestinian ownership of the west bank or Jerusalem as the PLO expressly gave that up in their 1964 charter. The Palestinians, perhaps foolishly, passed up several opportunities to create their own state, which the Israelis at various points were willing to let the have. What neither Israel nor the rest of the world can supply is good government. That would require a different cast of leadership than is currently in charge.

I agree that justice and the law is a balancing act and both are subject to human interpretation and that there is a dynamic balance which is often not achieved. Just as a clever lawyer can bias a case through strict application of law, a skilled rhetorician can manipulate an outcome through appeals to “justice” to arrive at truly unjust outcomes. For example – you made a clumsy comparison between the Palestinian “nakba” and the holocaust. That’s rhetoric but the two events are not comparable – its a naked attempt by you to milk sympathy and turn the tables by exploiting a far greater and more tragic event. As conflicts go, the Arab-Israeli conflict is rather minor, far less serious than the expulsion of the pied-noir from Algeria, the collapse of Syria and Iraq or the partition of Pakistan and India. Find something else , for example the expulsion of British Loyalists from the US to Canada in the American War of Independence.

As for Trump, you obviously dislike him, as do I, but that’s irrelevant. It would be like Yochevid dissing you because of that brainless antisemitic ninny Corbyn who also believes that he was cheated out an election. Just as Yocheved appears to have nothing to do with Trump I doubt you’re foolish enough to fall for Corbyn, and even if you were, it has no import on this conversation.





