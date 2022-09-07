MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Ben & Jerry's continues fight to stop sale of Israel business MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 7, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest 3zaiocomments to begin. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China’s top lawmaker praises ‘resilience’ of Russia’s sanctions-hit economy next article White House portrait ceremonies offered bipartisanship — until Trump The author comredg you might also like Re: EU sends UNICEF $3.7m to support children in Gaza Re: Israel attack takes Aleppo Airport out of service Re: Israel occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian youth in West Bank Re: Should we be worried by the possibility of a Shia civil war in Iraq? Re: Israel had details of Syrian nuclear site 5 years before bombing it Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email