Re: Ben-Gvir to ask Netanyahu to include Shin Bet in fighting crime among Arab community





the Arab is living on his land, the European Jew is away from his home of Poland, Hungary, Germany, Ukraine and invading Arab land. Do you understand that? If the French left Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, you have got to tell me on what business is the European Jew now in Palestine? The European Jew in Palestine seems to love to have free land where he can live without paying rent. Sooner or later , the European Jew in Palestine must realize that 98% of the people of the region do not want him there and 98% is a huge percentage. The European Jew faces no problem going home, why is he still there?





Source link